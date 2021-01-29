Letter: Republicans must be willing to punish the ex-president

After the events that occurred at the Capitol Jan. 6, there was much discussion about impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment. Democrats were all in, while Republicans, not so much. Republicans claimed that any actions to hold Donald Trump accountable would be dangerously divisive to the country. They said it would be better to just let Trump’s last days in office simply wither on the vine.

What Republicans ignore are fundamental realities. Actions, like words, have consequences. When those actions or words have criminal outcomes, those responsible should be held accountable. We are a country based on the rule of law. Some fear recriminations from Trump’s radicalized supporters for holding his feet to the fire. We should depend on the now-current administration’s Department of Justice and law enforcement to deal with any transgressions.

There is a phrase tossed around, “No man is above the law.” One wonders if this still has meaning for Republicans. The names Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Chris Collins come to mind.