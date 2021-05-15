Letter: Republicans keep repeating an incorrect election story

In order to remain in good standing, Republicans must pass a fealty test by repeating the “The Big Lie” that the election was rigged for Joe Biden and that Dear Leader Donald Trump was the actual winner.

Thirty-plus lawsuits were brought in courts around the nation to prove the Big Lie, but all were thrown out for lack of evidence.

Nevertheless, Trump used the Big Lie to incite the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

On that day House Rep. Chris Jacobs voted to overturn the elections in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Apparently Jacobs believes the crazy idea that Congress has the power to overturn democratic elections. But does he still believe that?

Rep. Liz Cheney was thrown out of her GOP leadership position because she refused to lie for Trump. And she’s not the only one. If you don’t lie for Trump, you’re out. Ask Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, down the Lake in Cleveland.

For serial liars, this is the best of times. But for the rest of us fuddy-duddies who insist on telling the truth, it’s a dangerous time. I’m sure there are plenty of old school Republicans who value truth-telling but don’t know where to turn.