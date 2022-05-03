Letter: Republicans have no solutions for the nation’s many problems

Today’s many problems bring to mind Thomas Paine’s famous quote during the dark days of the American Revolution; “These are times that try men’s souls.” Russia’s totally unprovoked war against an innocent neighbor threatens the possibility of a third world war. Inflation is at a 40-year high and many families’ incomes cannot keep up with ever increasing prices. Covid continues to bring illness and death to multitudes of Americans. A former president continues to divide the nation with his nefarious lie that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him. Democrats don’t seem to have matters under control, and current polls tell us that the Republican Party will win decisively in the upcoming midterm elections. Yet, what answers have Republicans proposed?

Based upon recent actions by Republican leaders, the solutions they advocate for today’s many crises appear to be the banning of books, prohibiting the teaching of an historical curriculum that doesn’t even exist except in college graduate programs, marginalizing gay people, making voting more difficult and doing everything in their power to cover up the attempted overthrow of the federal government by former President Donald Trump. Yes, these are scary times, but if you are afraid, be prepared to be very afraid if control of our government is given over to a Republican Party that not only has no answers for today’s problems, but has shown that it actually rejects the democratic principles established by this nation’s Founding Fathers and instead embraces autocracy and authoritarianism.