Letter: Republicans have no interest in what voters really want

How sad that this is what the Republican Party has come to: A sitting member of Congress who hints at a willingness to consider common sense gun safety laws is excommunicated and condemned.

They have shown their true colors by placating the NRA and taking their money rather than considering the anguish of the families who recently lost family members to gun violence in our own city!

Shame on you, Langworthy, for sacrificing a candidate who felt his constituents’ pain and realized he was on the wrong side of the issue knowing full well he would ruffle party feathers.

Chris Jacobs felt the pain of his constituents and is willing to vote his conscience. 62% of Americans want stronger gun laws, but Republican Party leaders are only interested in catering to the money, not their constituents’ needs!

Republicans, come to the light and vote Democratic - the party that takes its voters’ wants and needs seriously and is trying to better their lives. As for the party leaders, I pray you never have a family member shot down because that money you took won’t ease the pain!

Victoria Wienke

Hamburg