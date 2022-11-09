Letter: Republicans have no ideas to fix inflation

Inflation is worldwide. There are only a few things our government can do to address inflation - raising interest rates carefully, and addressing oil supply/pricing. The Biden administration is getting after it.

Republicans have no other plan, because there is no other means. If they repeal the infrastructure spending and the inflation reduction spending currently in place, they will make life more expensive for seniors and the middle class. If they give another big tax cut to their donors, they will collapse our economy just as Great Britain did. If they eliminate Social Security, it will hurt seniors and do nothing to tame inflation. If they shut the government down and default on our debt, the result will be catastrophic.

If they pledge to open pipelines it will take several years to impact pricing. If they assist Putin to take Ukraine, the economic result of an empowered Russia will be worse!

Republicans have no constructive plan for growing our economy. They never have. They fear-monger, and unfortunately many think that implies that they have a different idea. They don’t.

Gary Bernstein

Clarence