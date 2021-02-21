Letter: Republicans fail to deal with rogue representative

A very stark contrast exists regarding national Democrats holding their members to a certain ethical standard compared to Republicans. In 2018 Democratic Sen. Al Franken resigned within three weeks of sexual misconduct allegations surfacing against him. The misconduct allegedly took place over a decade earlier. The proper accountability in 2018 in the eyes of his Democratic peers was for him to immediately resign his duly elected office.

Fast forward to 2020 when a Republican representative’s own words from just a few years earlier allege a host of crazy conspiracy theories. Among them are Jewish space lasers starting California wildfires, stringent QAnon support, questioning that an airplane actually struck the Pentagon on 9/11 and that several mass shootings never took place or were not real. How does Republican leadership react? They refuse to mention her by name and offer only to negotiate her being removed from a committee she was recently assigned to. The committee in question is the education committee, inexplicably, after she alleged the Sandy Hook school shooting was not real and the Parkland, Fla., shooting was staged.