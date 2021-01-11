 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans don't need another Trump campaign
Letter: Republicans don't need another Trump campaign

  
High-profile Republicans and operatives must stand up to Donald Trump if he decides to run in 2024. It's time for the Republican Party to move on, and back a traditional candidate.

The country needs to heal, desperately. There is an immense amount of division between the right and the left, and President Trump will further divide us if he returns in 2024. The Republican Party risks severe, long-term damage if they decide to go with Trump. Find someone who can lower the temperature and work across the aisle. The country will be better for it.

Tim Whelan

Cheektowaga

