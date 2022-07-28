 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans, Democrats should be able to share ideas

I am 86 years old and maybe I am opinionated, but I can say this, no matter if you’re Democrat or Republican – left or right – believe in God or not – just look around you, is this the America we grew up in? I know maybe it was not a perfect America, but you could talk without some idiots jumping on you for not being politically correct. It was a better country then and better than it is going to be if we continue on this path.

All you parents stop and think – is this what you want for your kids and grandkids?

I wish I was better educated so I could do better on getting across to everyone what I am trying to say. We should all stop and think about what we are leaving our kids. To me it does not look good.

Tom McConnaughey

North Tonawanda

