Letter: Republicans continue to work their own agenda

After reading a Letter to the Editor from a Trump supporter about how Joe Biden has ruined this country in the past year: First of all, the only thing Donald Trump ever did was enhance what Barack Obama did by allowing corporations and the rich and famous to get huge tax cuts thus making them richer and cutting tax revenue that helps every one of us … the working class.

Remember, it was Biden who got the roll out to the Covid vaccinations implemented, not Trump who downplayed it.

Once the country had it under control – no thanks to the Republican Party – things opened up. People had money and the demand was high but the supply was low. Countries such as China where we have been importing goods still had problems exporting them to us because of the pandemic.

Result: prices are higher. Inflation is a way of life.

We have had it in the past and will have it in the future.

And blaming Biden for the disaster that he inherited from an incompetent, unqualified narcissistic individual such as Trump isn’t going make things any better.