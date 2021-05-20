Letter: Republicans continue their decadeslong demise

The current state of the Republican Party can be traced directly to the rise of ultra-conservative flamethrower Newt Gingrich. Elevated to Speaker of the House in 1994, he displayed no interest in legislating but became the ideological model for the future tea party and Republican Freedom Caucus. Their brand of governance has mutated and degenerated, through their acceptance of the rancid politics of Donald Trump, into a slow-motion coup. And it continues to emit a nauseating stench.

In the six months since losing the presidency, Trump urged his supporters to stage a failed insurrectionist assault on the Capitol building based on his fallacy of a “rigged” election. But new threats have loomed with Mitch McConnell’s uncompromising pledge to stop President Biden’s policies of helping average Americans as the GOP speeds its crusade to purge any members not touting Trump’s election lies.

While red state governors and legislators abuse their powers through obscene voter suppression bills, they feed their constituents a steady stream of distortions to foment fear of proposed Democratic projects and programs, branding them a “radical socialist agenda.”