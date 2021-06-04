Letter: Republicans conjure new narrative for Capitol riot

“Hear no evil; Speak no evil; See no evil.” That should be the new mantra of congressional Republicans who support Donald Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen.
They succeeded in preventing the creation of a non-partisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated was “redundant.” However, “redundant” apparently didn’t apply when they conducted 10 Benghazi hearings in an attempt to smear Hillary Clinton.
It apparently also doesn’t apply when they seek repeated “audits” in an attempt to prove election fraud when none has been found. Wisconsin has just hired some retired police to audit their results. I was unaware auditing elections was taught at the police academy.
Georgia also is having another go although three so far have discovered nothing. Arizona Republicans, apparently deciding three is the charm, have also decided to conduct another “audit.”
This time they have hired a firm with no apparent experience in auditing elections which call themselves the “Cyber Ninjas.” (I am not making up the name). These sleuths have decided to microscopically examine random ballots to determine if they contain bamboo fibers. This, they believe, will prove that the ballots were dropped in Arizona by possibly the Chinese government. (At this writing, no evidence of the fibers, or soy sauce stains, have been reported).
I guess if you can’t make history, then you try to change it. Speaking about the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) stated, “…You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) accused the Justice department of “harassing peaceful patriots across the country.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said they were “just teenagers taking a walk through the historic building.”
Just a normal tourist visit that tried to prevent the certification of an election. Oh yes, five people were killed and 140 capitol police were injured.
Nothing to see here.
Paul Bojanowski
Cheektowaga