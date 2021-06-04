Letter: Republicans conjure new narrative for Capitol riot

“Hear no evil; Speak no evil; See no evil.” That should be the new mantra of congressional Republicans who support Donald Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen.

They succeeded in preventing the creation of a non-partisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated was “redundant.” However, “redundant” apparently didn’t apply when they conducted 10 Benghazi hearings in an attempt to smear Hillary Clinton.

It apparently also doesn’t apply when they seek repeated “audits” in an attempt to prove election fraud when none has been found. Wisconsin has just hired some retired police to audit their results. I was unaware auditing elections was taught at the police academy.

Georgia also is having another go although three so far have discovered nothing. Arizona Republicans, apparently deciding three is the charm, have also decided to conduct another “audit.”