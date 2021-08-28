Letter: Republicans cannot compete with destructive Democrats

A recent writer suggested Andrew Cuomo could extend his political career by switching parties. The obvious inference is that Republicans have cornered the market in bad sexual behavior. I’d like to help this writer finish his glass house by supplying him with a few more “panes.”

Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and permanent registration as a sex offender. Gary Hart and Donna Rice caught on film involved in “Monkey Business.” John Kennedy’s well-known dalliances with Marilyn Monroe. Eliot Spitzer prostitution involvement and subsequent admissions of multiple infidelities by both Gov. David Paterson and his wife. Gary Condit of California had an affair with Chandra Levy, who was later found murdered.

James McGreevey, New Jersey governor, cheated on his wife with a male appointee. And who can forget Bill Clinton, addressing a national TV audience, scowling and and adamantly lying, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman!” Maybe all these cheating Democrats should have switched parties?

Paul Rebholz

Hamburg