Letter: Republicans can redeem themselves through ban

To congressman/senators and American voters, Ted Cruz yelled out “Give guns to teachers for safety in schools.” There were no guns allowed at the National Rifle Association convention on May 28 and 29. Could it be their gun propaganda is not the truth?

Republications – your platform is prolife for the preborn child. Expand that caring love to include all Americans no matter what stage of life they are in. Republicans claim to be concerned about the mental health of American people. Our children are afraid to go to school. Americans are living in fear, afraid to go to grocery stores and other large public places.

The majority of Americans, 73%, believe no civilian needs an AR-15. Majority rules.

Restore your sense of human value. Choose love. Your vote to ban assault weapons will give us a reason to vote for you in November.

Connie Taylor

Niagara Falls