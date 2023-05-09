As we approach the first anniversary of one of the most horrific acts to ever occur in our city, it seems appropriate to try and assess what we have learned and where we are today, as a society and as a nation, in regard to gun violence.

After the Tops incident, Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs said he would support a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He was immediately kicked to the curb by his party, and Don Jr. said he had “caved to the gun-grabbers.”

There have been so many mass gun tragedies this year, (208, according to the Gun Violence Archive) that they are simply unacceptable. As I write this letter, a report is coming in from Cleveland, Texas which really sums up where we are as a nation.

A neighbor asked a man shooting a rifle in his front yard Friday night to please stop, as his baby was trying to sleep. The man opened up on his neighbors with his AR-15, killing 5 including an 8-year-old. Is this really America today?

There's also the young black kid shot for going to the wrong house in Missouri, the young girl killed for turning her car around in a driveway in New York, and the 6-year -old and her parents shot in North Carolina for the crime of letting her ball roll into the neighbors yard. This insanity is never ending.

So, what to do? The only thing we as citizens can do is put the blame where it belongs, on the Republican Party. Its refusal to even discuss the gun issue puts the lives of every American at risk. The Democratic Party is far from perfect, but the Republican Party as it exists today is truly life-threatening to all of us. Think about that the next time you vote.

David Frank

Lancaster