Letter: Republicans are promoting a brutal dystopia

As the compassionate among us mourn the slaughter in Buffalo, Uvalde and other locales, the Republican Party is scrambling for more inane excuses. The good guy with a gun premise has been debunked by 19 cowardly good guys in Uvalde who gathered at a safe distance and listened to the sounds of children being murdered.

In Buffalo a brave officer gave his life for his people. Because he was outgunned, officer Aaron Salter's family and community mourn in their place of worship while the GOP continues to genuflect to the NRA.

Senator Cruz's spineless formulation that guns don't kill children, doors kill children, can be dismissed as the cynical blather of a shameless opportunist. It's more important to recognize that the murders in Buffalo negated the GOP's go-to alibi, the deranged shooter profile

The assassin in Buffalo believed the theory of the great replacement which has been declared incessantly on Fox News. The murderer, the GOP and Fox also believe that weapons of war should be available to all. That's not psychosis That's Republican orthodoxy.

The problem cannot be solved by logic and persuasion. GOP legislators remain the masters of the insincere argument and accept a brutish dystopia where tribes of true believers form their own ignorant armies. Our only hope is to defeat them.

Franklin Grisanti

Buffalo