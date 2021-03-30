Letter: Republicans are dawdling while the world is on fire

To date, over 548,000 American souls have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, the economy remains stressed, over 20 million jobs have been lost, children are not back to in-person learning and when they will be, is uncertain. Millions of small businesses are suffering and many have permanently closed, the vaccine roll-out, as promising as it is, is not happening quickly enough and severe weather related disasters have ravaged various parts of the country damaging property and taking lives as well.

So, what is the prolific Republican leadership doing about any of this? What any sane-minded political party would be doing under these trying circumstances – they are making a case for Mr. Potato Head’s gender identification and rebuking the removal of Dr. Seuss books for their racist and inappropriate content. Not to mention, they are obstructing President Biden’s efforts to pull us out of the deep ditch that their venerated leader plunged us into during his four years of corrupt and incompetent leadership.