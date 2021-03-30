Letter: Republicans are dawdling while the world is on fire

To date, over 548,000 American souls have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, the economy remains stressed, over 20 million jobs have been lost, children are not back to in-person learning and when they will be, is uncertain. Millions of small businesses are suffering and many have permanently closed, the vaccine roll-out, as promising as it is, is not happening quickly enough and severe weather related disasters have ravaged various parts of the country damaging property and taking lives as well.
So, what is the prolific Republican leadership doing about any of this? What any sane-minded political party would be doing under these trying circumstances – they are making a case for Mr. Potato Head’s gender identification and rebuking the removal of Dr. Seuss books for their racist and inappropriate content. Not to mention, they are obstructing President Biden’s efforts to pull us out of the deep ditch that their venerated leader plunged us into during his four years of corrupt and incompetent leadership.
In the absence of proposing any constructive legislative strategies, they are aggressively ramping up efforts to suppress voter eligibility in minority and college communities. I get it; they lost the House, they lost the Senate, they lost the White House, they lost the popular vote twice and they aren’t too happy. A swift response to assist those who essentially voted them out of power is not at the top of their “to-do” list.
Donald Trump is out of the White House, playing golf, and plotting his next assault on American political norms while continuing to bilk his base out of millions in donations. The grip he still holds on the misguided sycophants in his party is unconscionable. If we are to find our way out of these crises and return to some semblance of “normal,” it looks like we’ll have to rely on the vision, planning and undertakings of the current Democratic leadership – which will give the Republicans some much needed time to debate if Barbie and Ken are straight, gay, trans, married or just living together.
James Galbo
Buffalo