Letter: Republicans are blasting Cuomo without sound basis

I can recall early on in this pandemic when New York and California where two of the states at the top of the list with the most Covid-19 cases. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was there on day one trying to protect the people of New York State.

He was given emergency powers and then did what was necessary to proceed with this ever-changing deadly virus. This could not have been an easy task. Hospitals were full to capacity. Many people were not following even the simplest of guidelines.

I remember Republican representatives not following guidelines and saying that Cuomo was inflating the overcrowding of hospitals and Covid-19 death rates. Now, they are alleging that the death rates in nursing homes were purposefully underreported.

Many have lost a family member or friend to this pandemic. Underreporting of nursing home deaths did not cause these deaths. Shame on you, Robert Ortt, Stefan Mychajliw, and others critical of Cuomo. Try blaming your president, Donald Trump, who walked away and left it to the individual states to take care of this pandemic with no guidelines whatsoever.

If you want to strip powers or impeach anyone, it should have been Trump, not Cuomo who I thank every day for protecting New York from day one. Oh wait – we did strip Trump of his powers – he lost.