Letter: Republicans act in ways that harm front-line heroes

During the recent presidential campaign Republicans seized on a slogan that was used by the far left during the massive protests regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. That being “defund police “

Exit polling as well as anecdotal evidence showed that using the defund police mantra as a label for Democrats more than likely played a large role in having some down-ballot offices lose. A very unfortunate term that was grabbed by the Republicans and run with effectively.

What was really meant and what should have been said are phrases like: retrain, innovation, community policing, etc.

Fast forward to today’s negotiations in the Republican-held Mitch McConnell lead United States Senate regarding Covid-19 relief funding. The Republicans and McConnell are blocking aid to cities counties and states with the results that police layoffs are sure to follow.

Republicans talk a good game often praising the first responders as heroes, but now refuse aid to the states counties and cities when they need it most to keep our heroes on the job and protecting us.

McConnell and the Republicans equals defund police!

Thomas Mullen

Buffalo