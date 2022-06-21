Letter: Republican senators must reconsider their stance

After listening to some the excuses that Republican senators have used to justify the purchasing of an AR-15 assault weapon:

“Oh, it’s just a rifle of choice. It’s used for target practice. We shoot raccoons to keep them away from our chickens. We kill little varmints like prairie dogs along with foxes and feral pigs.” And this is the reasoning that these people use to not pass any type of legislation that will prohibit the use or control of these killing machines. Amazing.