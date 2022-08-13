Letter: Republican reaction to bills makes little common sense

Help me understand the GOP’s objections to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as the CHIPS Act of 2022.

The first bill allows the federal government to negotiate the price it pays for drugs for hundreds of millions of Americans, drugs that are paid for with our tax dollars.

The bill makes it mandatory for the largest most profitable corporations to pay a minimum tax of 15%, many of which pay no taxes. Let’s not forget that these same companies as well as the pharmaceutical companies receive billions of our tax dollars in the form of grants and corporate giveaways as well as much of the monies they use for research and development. Again these monies come from our tax dollars. These companies were built on the knowledge and sweat of the America worker.

I will not waste my time and explain why we need to get away from our dependence on fossil fuels.

The bill adds billions to go after the wealthiest individuals and corporations that are cheating on their taxes.

Why did GOP block the part of the bill that puts a cap on the price of insulin?

The GOP is also against the CHIPS Act which allows the U.S. to decrease our dependence on foreign countries like China for our technology and allows for the building of infrastructure to take us into the future and become a leader and not a dependent.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is revenue neutral.

Mariano Tronolone

Cheektowaga