Letter: Republican Party plan backfires on democracy

This moment in time is no coincidence. It has been growing for decades, cultivated and slowly nourished to bear its toxic fruit, that of insurrection and the attempt to dismantle the democratic process. Over 15 years ago, the Republican Party methodically initiated a strategy of gaining control of state legislatures, governors, federal judges and Supreme Court justices, in an attempt to amass power and control over state and federal laws, ranging from voting rights and abortion to what is taught in our schools. The election of Barack Obama was a milestone in U.S. history, yet it also ushered in the tea party and Donald J. Trump.

The present Republican Party has become the party of the neo-Confederacy and has declared war on democracy, the Constitution and, as in the past, people of color. This is about power and control. They no longer legislate for the common good and use what has always worked in the past, racial fearmongering, to divert attention away from their lack of governing (The 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory to name a few). With the “procedural” filibuster in place we will have a tyranny of the minority, if not aggressively countered. They also want to censor the history and contributions of people of color because they know slavery, brutality, cruelty, rape and murder are not synonymous with the superiority of any race. This country’s history should encompass what is good, but also include what is bad and ugly. Unfortunately, this is simply a white supremacy exercise, feeling good about ones’ “perceived” superiority while ignoring past and present atrocities. They are the symptoms of a delusional mind. My country has become, for far too many, a crucible of self-destruction.