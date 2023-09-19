The Republican Party used to stand with the rest of us against the nastiness and cruelty so prevalent among some of us today. It used to stand for something other than greed, bigotry, preposterous conspiracy theories and the wasteful grandstanding that results.

Until the Republican National Committee and all Republican and Conservative politicians publicly repudiate the message and methods of what has now become the Party of Trump, there can be no justification for voting Republican. It is long past the time when people of conscience should be voting for any candidate of a political party that no longer has a conscience itself, a party which, rather than try to solve the problems that face this country, spends its time pandering to our worst instincts, threatening to shut down the government, and otherwise throwing sand in the gears of any efforts they might normally embrace if they weren't afraid that doing so would make Democrats look good.

A Republican who still can't bring himself to vote for a Democrat, can at least choose to not vote at all, which is the only way left for them these days to retake their party from those who have taken it hostage. Anyone who is still drinking the Trump Kool-Aid - or pretends to be, in order to retain power or to enrich himself - is a lost soul, and Democrats are wasting their efforts trying to convert him. Donald Trump and the politicians who cling to his coattails will never change. If enough voters will stand up to such people, the party itself might be able to avoid its demise.

John Nelson

Kenmore