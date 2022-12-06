 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican Party must stop trying to deceive the public

In order to make America great again, the Republican Party must stop deluding the public into believing they are the party of law-and-order while the Democrats coddle criminals.

To prove their law-and-order credentials, Republicans must stop taking their marching orders from Public Enemy #1, Donald J. Trump, and begin work in earnest, for the people, with Senate Majority Leader, Charles E. Schumer and the Democrats.

In doing so, the Republican Party would revert back to its glory days, not as the party of an egotistical lying crook, like Donald Trump, but as the party of one of America’s all-time greats, President Abraham Lincoln.

Steve Szpakowski

Buffalo

