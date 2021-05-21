Letter: Republican Party must kick the destructive Trump habit

The majority of Republican Party leadership is addicted to Donald Trump. Or perhaps more accurately, it is addicted to Trump-style funding raising employing a never-ending series of diatribes founded upon perpetual expressions of victimhood and manufactured outrage. That can be the only explanation why party leaders would continue any association with the former president. Over the past four years, Trump has shown himself to be a weak and ineffectual leader consumed with his own self-interest, and certainly not worthy of leadership of either the Republican Party or the nation.

Employing the Trump-initiated and purely self-serving Big Lie as the current means to agitate and activate party membership is the addict’s quick fix: It makes you feel good immediately, but its long-term consequences are very detrimental, if not fatal. As a lifelong Republican, I implore Republican leaders to go cold-turkey from Trump and the currently popular leadership style he embodies. Continuing institutional loyalty to Trump (and his acolytes) will be like continuing loyalty to your pusher. It will not be reciprocated (ask Mike Pence and a host of others).