Letter: Republican Party is no longer the party of great significance

The Republican Party can regain its stature with achievements in line with its history of being a Grand Old Party (originally the Democratic-Republican Party.)

Would the following remarks by a political scientist/emeritus scholar who is a member of a prominent conservative think tank, The American Enterprise Institute (AEI), about the Republican Party be of interest and concern to you and they are for me? “The Republican Party has become an insurgent outlier – ideologically extreme; contemptuous of the inherited social and economic policy regime; scornful of compromise; unpersuaded by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.”

The quote is by political scientists Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein and presented to the readers of The Buffalo News, (April 19) in a column by Leonard Pitts.

Why would a conservative scholar publish such damning remarks? I agree with Pitts that these words help us to face a Republican Party that needs to be fixed and regain its stature of democratic accomplishments rather than be a danger to our country. You cannot fix what you cannot face.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo