Letter: Republican Party is in need of more balanced objectives

As a longtime Republican, I am searching for a glimpse of sanity from the party’s national leadership. The 1980 party platform for Reagan emphasized public policies. What is our party “for” now? The party resembles an authoritarian, kleptocracy cult dedicated and subservient to one man, Donald Trump. If you believe this is unique, it is not. The Law and Justice Party in Poland, Vox in Spain, alt right groups in Germany, the Brexit vote in Britain, and Fidesz in Hungary all have weakened democracies by authoritarian candidates. Democracy is continuously under attack by dictatorial personalities and parties. After all, the first true democracy failed, Rome.

Democratic governments that collapse exhibit at least five common characteristics: the promotion of violence against institutions, political opponents or citizens; attacks against intelligence agencies, law enforcement, agencies locating records in Florida, and our judicial systems; prison sentences for political opponents as in “lock her up;” challenging the legitimacy of all election results such as the 62 court cases rejected by courts and the January 6, 2020 insurrection; and roll back or voiding of pre-administration programs/accomplishments as were the Paris Accords, Iran Nuclear Agreement, and NAFTA. Does this sound familiar?

We are on the slippery slope of democracy failing in the United States. Support for Trump clones is a vote for a cult leader. No moral leadership, no party platform, no policies to be debated, only winning is acceptable. Has winning and losing replaced the moral idea of good versus evil? In 1775 the Founding Fathers desperately wanted to avoid this scenario when only one man exercised power.

A peaceful transition of power is bedrock for the U.S. Constitution. We desperately need sanity in the GOP. What is your priority in the coming election? Party or country?

Raymond Dietz

Youngstown