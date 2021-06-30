Letter: Republican Party is changing into an unrecognizable entity

With the encouragement and backing from the disgruntled ex-president in Florida, the once principled Republican Party has morphed into a seditious conclave of subversives. These elected leaders have knowingly abandoned their obligations and oaths of office to protect the principles and tenets of this Democracy. They have aligned themselves with the most dangerous threat to this nation since 1814, when invading British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the U.S. Capitol and the President’s Mansion in an attempt to sack the fledgling republic.

What we are witnessing now is an attempt by the current GOP leadership to undermine the very paradigms and principles of this democracy in an all-out effort to regain and hold on to power.

The GOP has not articulated any distinct policies, they have no plans, platforms or strategies to restore a troubled nation devastated by a pandemic that was deviously made much worse by their demagogue in Florida. They have introduced no new legislation amid cries for voting rights protections, racial justice, police reform, an infrastructure renovation package, wage increases, environmental protections and other crucial issues important to the majority of Americans. They are a chaotic party of cultural grievances, voter suppression schemes, obstruction tactics and advocating inane conspiracy theories that continue to propagate the “big lie” sham.