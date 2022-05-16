Letter: Republican Party has become something unrecognizable

I watched a Lee Zeldin for Governor commercial in which the congressman shouts at a crowd of people that they are going to take back New York State and the country. Gov. Sarah Palin would say the same thing when she ran for vice president in 2008, telling the crowds that they were going to take back the country. When I hear this, I always wonder who they are going to take the country back from.

Were we invaded by aliens?

Obviously, Zeldin is referring to Democrats, but it may as well be aliens. The message comes across loud and clear that Democrats and their supporters are not real Americans. The message is plain, it’s “us” versus “them.” This is my objection to the Republican Party. It has rejected “We,” as in “We the people …” in favor of “us versus them.” There is no real interest in working together, let alone compromising, with Democrats for the general Welfare. Ask Merrick Garland.

Perhaps the clearest example of this is the refusal of the Republican Party to acknowledge that President Biden won the election in 2020. Because they know that he won, this is a deliberate attempt to make Biden one of “them” rather than the President of the country – all of the country. This contributed to the rioting at the Capitol on January 6th, rioting (if not insurrection) that the Republican Party has officially classified as “legitimate political discourse.” This, of course, could only be seen as “legitimate” if the actions of the mob were an effort to protect “us” from “them.”

It is because of their abandonment of “We,” and not their positions on the issues, that I will not vote for a Republican candidate in the future. The GOP has become antithetical to our democracy.

Joseph R. Riggie

Kenmore