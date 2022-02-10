Letter: Republican Party continues to go down the wrong path

The party of Lincoln is no more. After witnessing the past few years, I didn’t think that the Republicans could go any lower, but I was wrong because former President Donald Trump is clearly still in control. He recently floated pardons for the those convicted in the Jan. 6 attempted takeover of the government and actually said that former Vice President Mike Pence had the right to overturn the election and should have done so. He also encouraged his radical base to stage mass protests if he’s indicted in the New York or Georgia investigations.

What has the Republican Party to say? Last Friday, the Republican National Committee voted to condemn Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two conservative Republicans who are members of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. That’s not all; the RNC also labeled this insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”