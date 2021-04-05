Letter: Republican obstructionism must give way to common good

During Barack Obama’s first term, Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed that Obama would be a one-term president. Fortunately, for the majority of Americans, especially those lacking health care, McConnell was overconfident. Despite repeated Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, though diminished, it still stands. McConnell and his minority party’s hostile attitude toward legislating and governing are out of step, out of touch, and hopefully, out of time.

Surely everyone knows after the last four tumultuous years, the Republican Party stands for nothing but obstruction. The “O” in GOP signifies it. They will concoct any reason to employ it to stifle progress. Unless “progress,” during Trump’s chaotic, destructive tenure, means gifting massive tax breaks to the very people and entities least in need of them. Or mismanaging a Covid-19 relief plan through inept oversight which resulted in massive, unnecessary suffering and death.