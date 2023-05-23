Republicans love to trot out the scene of an American family at the kitchen table staring glumly at the credit card bill and realizing that they have to cut back on their spending. They compare this with the U.S. national debt.

But what if the family deliberately and voluntarily reduced their income several years ago, allowing debts to pile up? What if the family is voluntarily donating part of their already-reduced income to wealthy families on the other side of town? This mythical family never considers the impact of those decisions.

Sorry kids, you have to wear those worn-out sneakers a little longer. Forget school sports, braces and fresh produce. Sorry, mom, cut your own hair, take the bus to the grocery store, get used to cooking with beans and high-fat hamburger. We choose not to increase our income.

Will the family just decide not to pay the bill? Possibly, judging by the financial decisions they’ve made so far. The actions of this family make no sense. Neither do the actions of Republican lawmakers.

Jane Lehman

Wheatfield