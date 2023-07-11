We’ve all become somewhat inured to the nearly daily spectacle of faux outrage expressed by some extreme right wing members of the Republican Party. The subject of outrage is irrelevant since it has become a kind of sport in which a twice-impeached, currently indicted, former Republican president can do no wrong while the Democrat now in the White House faces Articles of Impeachment if he sneezes. Have the most recent crop of the GOP and Republicans in general given any thought to the repercussions of their stances on many aspects of life in the United States?

I do give credit to those in the GOP for their inventiveness blended with unbridled hypocrisy in the creation of endless crises. The primary problem is that far too many of their base hang on every utterance as the gospel truth. Truth having been relegated to the dustbin after June 16, 2015.

But has anyone in the party devoted any serious thought to what would occur if they succeed in their efforts to reimagine American democracy? It seems the only concerns are the “disasters” conjured by this group of thoughtless rookies. If it’s disaster they seek, they need look no further than the dysfunction of any number of autocracies or totalitarian states worldwide. Freedom of the powerful to pillage while the rest struggle under the thumb of oppression is the blueprint within every repressive regime to gain power and remain there.

So, Republicans, be very careful what you wish for. The January 6th coup attempt failed – this time. Another attempt might be successful. And how long would it take for the same insurrectionist militias that you would gleefully pardon today to turn on you tomorrow?

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda