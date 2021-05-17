Letter: Republican baseball fans ironically taunt the Astros

Ardent followers of Major League Baseball were outraged when the results of an official investigation released in January 2020 confirmed that the Houston Astros had used an illegal video camera system to steal signs during the 2017 season – blatant cheating which led to their “winning” the World Series that year. This season the team is being mercilessly booed by fair-minded fans of presumably all political stripes during its road games.
That said, I find it strikingly hypocritical that the vast majority of Republicans in this fan base still willingly embrace the bald-faced lie, despite overwhelming and incontrovertible evidence to the contrary, that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election.
Robert Galganski
West Seneca