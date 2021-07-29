Letter: Representatives must support important energy legislation

I needed a second read to believe what I was seeing, but there indeed was George Will opening his July 25 opinion piece in The Buffalo News by insinuating the climate crisis remains a political wedge, writing, “In a society saturated with politics, … local television weather reports veer into climate science. Many people … grasp for the prestige and excitement of becoming political performers.”

Now, undoubtedly, Democrats have prioritized climate issues more than have Republicans. These parties have differed, too, in their preferred types of climate action, with most Republicans emphasizing free market and technological solutions, in contrast to the Democrats’ primarily regulatory approaches.

These political differences do not, however, negate the remarkable degree of public consensus about the reality of the climate emergency, its human causes and the need to do something about it. The 2020-2021 wildfires, heatwaves, killer storms, and other unprecedented (in human history) developments have convinced majorities – among both conservatives and liberals – that climate change is significantly degrading our safety, economy and health. We can thank meteorologists (the only scientists most people observe frequently) for explaining the links between climate change and weather events, thereby helping to solidify that consensus and, in turn, transforming climate change from a wedge to a bridge.