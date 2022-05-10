Letter: Representatives must support a cash back, carbon fee system

In April, the Business Roundtable announced their support for carbon pricing, which would signal markets to decrease dependence on fossil fuels, invest in clean energy and otherwise “incentivize the development and deployment of technologies to lower [carbon] emissions.” The Roundtable – including major companies like Amazon and Google – is “an association of chief executive officers of America’s leading companies working to promote a thriving U.S. economy and expanded opportunity for all Americans through sound public policy.” I congratulate the Roundtable on its forward thinking in reducing climate change.

For decades, prominent economists have touted carbon pricing as an effective mechanism for shifting the economy away from coal, oil and methane. Carbon pricing would, they recognize, nudge businesses and consumers toward renewables more efficiently than would regulations, due to its reliance on market forces rather than government bureaucracy.

I am heartened that the American Petroleum Institute, too, supports carbon pricing, adding that the collected fees should be returned, in equal shares, to households and invested in new technology. Such rebates would insulate lower-income households from energy price increases. The API recommends starting the fee at $35 to $50 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions, with annual adjustments.

Due to accelerating sea level rise, and intensifying hurricanes, droughts and floods, mitigating climate change is more important than ever. Furthermore, the war in Ukraine has reminded America of the hazards of relying on petrostates – such as Russia – for energy supplies. Reducing America’s consumption of fossil fuels is, thus, indispensable for our continued economic prosperity, health and even national security.

I urge readers, this week, to contact Reps. Chris Jacobs and Brian Higgins, and ask them to support a carbon fee system with cash back to households.

Andrew Hartley

Elma