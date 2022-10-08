Letter: Report on historic districts stands in contrast to demo

Last month, a report commissioned by Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Lipsey Architecture Center confirmed what many of us know to be true: Buffalo’s architectural heritage and historic buildings enhance our community and make it a better place to live. The report also indicated that those unique features strengthen Buffalo’s economy for the benefit of all who live here. Yet in the very same week the demolition of the Great Northern elevator by its owner, Arthur Daniels Midland, began. Why do our city’s leaders permit the erasure of a significant and completely unique architectural treasure just because its owner wants it gone? The removal of the Great Northern will result in an enormous hole in the landscape of Buffalo’s riverfront. The cultural and economic benefit Buffalo derives from its industrial heritage will be equally diminished. And I, for one, will sorely miss the view of that beautiful hulking building from so many vantage points in our city.