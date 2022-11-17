Letter: Replacing the 13-second nightmare in Kansas City

I watched a Bills game that can replace the "13 second nightmare" experienced last season in Kansas City. The Minnesota Meltdown was “stranger than fiction” which is a proverb that is defined as follows: bizarre, absurd, or unlikely events that it can be hard to believe they are not fictional. Although it was not a season ending doomsday, it sure as heck felt like it. It’s easy to point the ultimate finger at #17, but we must take into account as how we got down to the final dagger in the form of an interception as well. Up 27-17 and we don’t elect to go for an easy field goal? Who made that call?
People are also reading…
When we lost to the Dolphins I met a ton of resistance pontificating on the significance of that loss to friends and family. Well, the Bills are third in the AFC East, behind both the Dolphins and Jets with an uphill battle to make the post season. On the optimist side of things perhaps playing from behind in the league standings will be the ticket because we have not fared well waking up every day as the preordained AFC champions headed to the Super Bowl to fetch the Lombardi Trophy.
Bobby Deese
Orlando, Fla.