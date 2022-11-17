Letter: Replacing the 13-second nightmare in Kansas City

I watched a Bills game that can replace the "13 second nightmare" experienced last season in Kansas City. The Minnesota Meltdown was “stranger than fiction” which is a proverb that is defined as follows: bizarre, absurd, or unlikely events that it can be hard to believe they are not fictional. Although it was not a season ending doomsday, it sure as heck felt like it. It’s easy to point the ultimate finger at #17, but we must take into account as how we got down to the final dagger in the form of an interception as well. Up 27-17 and we don’t elect to go for an easy field goal? Who made that call?