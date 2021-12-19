Letter: Replacing stadium may not be necessary

It seems odd that we need a new stadium when there are other stadiums much older than Highmark and that it is in disrepair after all the renovations recently. Some even claim it is unsafe.

I decided to research other stadiums and found that Fenway Park in Boston was built in 1912 and Lambeau Field in Green Bay was built in 1957. Both have had renovations like Highmark and seem to be satisfactory to the owners of the teams that play there, the Packers and the Red Sox.

Highmark has a capacity of about 70,000 seats and they only need it for eight or nine home games and preseason games.

Talks are going on that require the state and local governments to pay $1 billion of the cost for a new stadium.

Our area is one of the smallest NFL locations, but has no problem drawing sellout crowds for Bills games, and that shows the fan base is satisfied with the stadium and a new one is not needed.

The NFL seems to push billionaire owners to pressure governments to invest in new facilities and that is nothing more than corporate welfare.

Arthur Benson

Lancaster