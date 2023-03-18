Appointing a Buffalo climate action manager is a necessary move, and Kelley St. John will have her work cut out for her (“A proactive decision,” Feb. 28). But the editorial is remiss in suggesting we will continue to enjoy “serene summers” and bountiful fresh water from Lake Erie.

We are already experiencing climate warming, record-breaking summer heat with periodic rain downpours that cause rapid flooding during the summers. Lake Erie is warming over time, as the atmosphere warms, threatening both recreational fishing opportunities and native ecology, while contributing to record breaking snowfalls. Additionally, we will likely see climate refugees migrating to Western New York because even with climate warming, our summers are still generally cooler than those to the south.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is meeting a broader responsibility to make New York a leading state for climate action. We must not be misled by the fuel industry’s so-called “grassroots” campaigns to keep the pipelines running with dirty methane gas, and fan anger about fictional state government overreach.

New York is capable of meeting our power needs by replacing gas plants with clean, renewable wind and solar farms while simultaneously upgrading the electrical transmission infrastructure. Replacing fossil fuels such as gas, oil and propane with wind and solar sourced energy will contribute to maintaining the Western New York life we value and will help us to enjoy cooler “serene summers” in the future.

Janet Lenichek, Chair

Sierra Club Niagara Group

Amherst