Letter: ‘Replacement theory’ is a sham that no one should give credence

For quite some time, the American white population has stopped growing, with more white deaths than births. This is a natural progression from a declining fertility rate and a boomer generation which is decreasing through death. We have stopped replacing ourselves.

The “replacement theory,” which I had never heard of until a gullible young man murdered several Black people while they were just shopping at a grocery store, is another big lie. The facts are that the white population is experiencing lower birth rates and higher death rates, and the face of America just plain alters, in part due to those changes. In some states, “deaths of despair” have contributed to the decrease in white populations: alcohol deaths, suicide, accidental drug overdose, and drug-induced deaths.

As much as some would like to see things return to the 1950s, where our own apartheid practices ruled, it’s not going to happen. You just have to adapt to these changes and accept the idea that we’re not even replacing ourselves.

There is no great uprising, no plot to out-baby us so that we are the minority. We are the minority already and, instead of looking at it as a problem, see it as a welcome opportunity to continue stirring the melting pot, but with better educated kids who can make us successful.

Your European ancestors, coming to this country, were ostracized and limited to the worst housing, subjected to mistreatment and unfair labor practices, called filthy and drunks and greasy, but now you wouldn’t know it. Not with Italian festival days, and St Patrick’s Day parades, Juneteenth, people celebrate their heritage and not ashamed of them.

But there’s evil among us. Don’t let the devil get into your ear. And don’t vote for him either.

Becky Arcese

Depew