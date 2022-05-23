Letter: Replacement theory is a poison from the far right

I agree with the Editorial Board’s May 16 column that politicians must speak out against the racist “Great Replacement” theory. However, we should all be careful not to suggest that this vile ideology is an issue on both sides of the political aisle.

This very dangerous ideology is a problem that comes from the fringes of the far right in U.S. politics. I cannot think of a single mainstream and prominent voice on the American left that embraces white nationalism, and it is instructive that the Editorial Board could not either.

Tucker Carlson is one of the most-watched TV opinion personalities in the country. He is a thought leader on the political right, and the rhetoric he engages in at times on his nightly TV show is indistinguishable from the kind of vile filth present in the manifesto posted by the young man who killed 10 in the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s declaration that now is “not the time to politicize this tragedy” rings hollow when she, like too many on the right, have had no problem using the rhetoric that inspired this racist attack to her own political advantage. When they do so, those ideas spread online beyond the borders of their communities and they impact civic life here in Western New York and across the country.

My town of Cheektowaga has a growing non-white population and the spread of “Great Replacement” rhetoric by Rep. Stefanik and others in her caucus is a threat to the well-being of the community that I live in and represent, especially some of its newest members.

As the Editorial Board pointed out, Rep. Liz Cheney has correctly and courageously asserted that the rhetoric from Republican leadership is enabling white supremacy and anti-Semitism. As we all work to eradicate the cancer of racism from our society, we must also be courageous and honest about where this hatred is coming from and avoid the temptation to “both sides” this issue.

Brian Nowak

Councilmember, Town of Cheektowaga