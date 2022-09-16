Letter: Replace Ramirez with some other conservative cartoonist

As an amateur political cartoonist, I look forward to seeing the latest cartoons in The News. Some are funny, some are clever and some make me wish I had thought of that. Whether the cartoons lean left or right, I appreciate the creativity and the insightfulness of the submissions which leads me to Michael Ramirez. I have no clue as to why The News continues to carry his cartoons. They are never funny or clever. In fact they are hackneyed and incredibly banal. If you need an example, look at his latest cartoon which consists of a bunch of right-wing talking points used to show that Democrats are the real extremist in this country. Really! This wouldn’t even pass muster in a grammar school editorial contest. I get that The Buffalo News wants a balanced representation, but, with countless numbers of right-wing cartoonists in the country there has to be a better choice than this guy.