Letter: Repairing the roads must be top priority

I live where roads are maintained by the Town of Clarence, Erie County, and New York State. The roads maintained by the town are in good shape. The roads maintained by Erie County are pretty dismal and the repairs they make are worse, making potholes into speed bumps, and strip paving with no efforts to maintain the road shoulders.

Try riding a bike on most Erie County roads and it’s dangerous. Bikers have to make split-second decisions of riding through ruts and holes or pulling out into traffic. Then there is New York State that recently resurfaced Sheridan and Main when no real need was there. The roads were fine before, but where we had four lanes with a suitable wide shoulder we now have two vehicle lanes, bi-directional bike lanes, and every intersection rebuilt to protect walking pedestrians. Overdone to the max in protection and cost for such a low amount of people walking and biking the streets, if only we could teach the deer to use them.

It’s not only insane but stupid. We now have new, New York State top notch roads and pedestrian intersections connecting to roads like I’ve driven in Mexico. Why can’t our elected leaders get the New York State infrastructure spend reallocated to get more money where it is needed to make immediate improvements next year?