Letter: Repair Buffalo streets before capping Kensington

A recent article said that Kathy Hochul wants to use some of the infrastructure money to fill in the Kensington Expressway. Although it was probably a mistake to build it in the past, we can’t always fix our past mistakes. Build a few more bridges over the expressway to connect some more of the streets. I had thought that the main use of the infrastructure funds was to fix our decaying roads and bridges. There are many bridges with chunks of concrete falling off and the city streets are full of potholes and drainage is terrible. Fix these problems first.