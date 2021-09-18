 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Jordan must explain his role in abuse allegations
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Jordan must explain his role in abuse allegations

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Recently, I watched four gymnasts testify against Larry Nassar regarding their sexual abuse. Their story was ignored from all sides, including the FBI and anyone to do with the organization. This brought to mind the sexual abuse years ago in the Ohio State wrestling team locker room. It involved a gentleman who also closed his eyes to a very similar situation. This person is now a congressional representative in the U.S. government Jim Jordan from Ohio. How quick we voters forget a politician’s previous infractions. How many more stories are out there like this one?

Let’s try to be more vigilant on who we vote for in the future.

Dolores Stefanacci

West Seneca

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News