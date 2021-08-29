 Skip to main content
Letter: Renovate KeyBank Center while considering stadium
Letter: Renovate KeyBank Center while considering stadium

I am writing this letter in regards to the cost of a new Bills stadium. Considering that the KeyBank Center needs renovating, shouldn’t the Buffalo Sabres be involved in these negotiations? If a new Bills stadium costs around $1.4 billion and renovating the old stadium costs around $1 billion, couldn’t that savings be used to renovate the KeyBank Center? Considering our market size, the threat to relocate the Bills will always exist even with a new stadium. With only so much state money to go around, the smart money here says to renovate both facilities.

Let’s keep both franchises viable. Let’s renovate the KeyBank Center and the “Ralph.” Let’s go Buffalo.

Henry Biggie

Buffalo

