Letter: Renovate KeyBank Center while considering stadium

I am writing this letter in regards to the cost of a new Bills stadium. Considering that the KeyBank Center needs renovating, shouldn’t the Buffalo Sabres be involved in these negotiations? If a new Bills stadium costs around $1.4 billion and renovating the old stadium costs around $1 billion, couldn’t that savings be used to renovate the KeyBank Center? Considering our market size, the threat to relocate the Bills will always exist even with a new stadium. With only so much state money to go around, the smart money here says to renovate both facilities.