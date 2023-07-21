Thank you, Adam Zyglis, for the cartoon "Climate Chains," July 11, pointing out how we’re saddling today’s children with the human-caused climate crisis. But we’ve all got to have figured out by now that the human-caused climate crisis is already here (“Deadly floods are 'like something out of a horror movie',” July 11).

Gov. Kathy Hochul clearly understands that we’re in unknown territory now. Heat deaths are spiking over 30-year averages (“Study: EU had 61,000 heat-related deaths in 2022,” July 11) and fierce flooding is destroying vital infrastructure. Likely, 100-year floods will become an every 19-year event, according to the First Street Foundation. Yet Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie failed to get passage of the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act, which would have stopped gas companies from building yet more unsustainable methane-leaking pipelines. Sen. Joe Manchin is still trying to ram through his Mountain Valley Pipeline. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is fighting the business community ready to rev up wind production.

We need to transition from our risky and dangerous dependence on fossil fuels. President Biden got us ground-breaking climate legislation. Hochul has to focus on getting New York the renewable power we need, both from Western New York wind and solar farms and offshore wind. Yes, upstate clean power generation serves downstate, but we share one climate and one future, certain only to get bleaker if our political leaders don’t take immediate action.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw