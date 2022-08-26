Letter: Renewable prone, natural gas should be part of the equation

In response to “New clean energy law will bolster New York’s efforts” that ran on Aug. 20, it is surprising to see so many assumptions and glossing over of real, pertinent questions in one article.

Contrary to the piece’s assertions, New Yorkers have reason to be concerned.

First, to be clear: climate change is real, it must be addressed and effects mitigated. The question is how to do so without dramatically increasing costs or risking grid stability. These are vital questions, which the editorial waves off as minor concerns.

On cost, the article notes that consumers would be eligible for rebates of “up to” $14,000 per household, to make changes that may net annual savings of $1,840 on utility bills. Homeowners will pay far more. On average, a heat pump installation is $20,000, and a new electric vehicle is $66,000. Who pays for rebates—us, through taxes? Intellectual honestly requires that be added into the equation.

On grid stability – this was even more surprising. The Buffalo News editorial board provides as examples Texas and Germany. Texas, which froze in February of 2021, and this summer asked residents to keep thermostats above 78 degrees during a succession of 100-degree days – that Texas is where we look for grid stability guidance? Germany, which is bringing coal and nuclear back online to address their issues?

New York has one of the cleanest grids in the nation, particularly upstate. We’re making progress with renewables, but even with hydro the amount generated is less than 20%. We’ve developed these resources in earnest for more than two decades—and we’re to get to 80% in less than 10 years?

We must deal in reality, not aspiration. There are clean fuels, like renewable propane and natural gas, that can help – if we’re smart enough to use them.

Bill Overbaugh

Executive Director

New York Propane Gas Association