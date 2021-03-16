Letter: Renewable energy will fuel our much healthier planet

There have been a number of articles, opinions, and even cartoons in The Buffalo News that criticize wind and solar energy. Complaints seem to center around industry jobs, and plain old aesthetics.

Fossil fuel companies keep pushing the idea that moving toward carbon-free fuels will cost jobs. This is a bending of the truth. In the long term, the fossil fuel industry loses jobs in equal measure to green energies – because as in most industries, job creation lies in the building of the infrastructures. Streamlined and efficient industries by definition are less reliant on human resources. But in truth, the clean infrastructure jobs we need in order to emplace, operate, and maintain wind and solar technologies far surpasses the boom and bust of petroleum expansions.

Further, if Republicans hadn’t been in bed with Big Oil and the gas industry – while remaining deep in denial of climate change – America already could be leading the world in renewable energy technology. Think of the jobs, exports, and profits to be made!