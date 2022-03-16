Letter: Renewable energy is the only reasonable choice for America

The March 8 letter, “Petroleum exporting nations put stranglehold on economy” was spot on. The letter writer accurately described our dependence on fossil fuels. The quicker we change to renewable energies, the better for everyone.

Except for Big Oil. The opposition to green energy is in great part funded and amplified by major U.S. oil profiteers. Today, the gas in stations’ tanks was purchased at a much lower cost months ago. Yet corporate greed is using civilian slaughter in Europe to bump up pricing.

There is plenty of available oil and gas in the United States, and many oil drilling leases remain unused.

American oil companies slow the production to increase their profits.

Had enough? Don’t be fooled. Everybody wins with renewable energy.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence